Brand X to play Newton Theatre

The Newton Theatre welcomes the return of Jazz-Rock Fusion legends Brand X on Friday, June 9, at 8 p.m. With demand around the world to see them back in action Brand X reunite to perform material from their first three albums - Unorthodox Behaviour, Moroccan Roll, and Livestock. Brand X is recognized as true musical pioneers, as they helped create an entire musical genre and influenced a broad spectrum of musicians and bands, from Phish to Dream Theatre.

