Bobby Selvaggio's 'Quantum Man' New on Dot Time Records

Bobby Selvaggio's newest recording "Quantum Man" contains some of his most interesting, adventurous playing/writing to date. This session captures Bobby's sound on the alto at its best and with the addition of strings and voice to the traditional quartet setting, Bobby has created music that is colorful, very textural and above all, full of melody.

