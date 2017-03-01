Bobby Selvaggio's 'Quantum Man' New on Dot Time Records
Bobby Selvaggio's newest recording "Quantum Man" contains some of his most interesting, adventurous playing/writing to date. This session captures Bobby's sound on the alto at its best and with the addition of strings and voice to the traditional quartet setting, Bobby has created music that is colorful, very textural and above all, full of melody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Feb 24
|jaber thernstrap
|157
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan '17
|Elton Bach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC