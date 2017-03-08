Black Lion Jazz with Julian Marc Stri...

Black Lion Jazz with Julian Marc Stringle

Read more: Ludlow Advertiser

JULIAN Marc Stringle, who appears for Black Lion Jazz on Friday, March 17 was a child prodigy reed player, who made his TV debut with Acker Bilk when he was just 14. The show featured Julian's teenage Dixieland band, Young Jazz, and at 17 he formed a modern jazz quintet and toured Europe with Dave Cliff, Nick Weldon, Andy Cleyndert and Mark Taylor. He has recorded with John Parricelli, Digby Fairweather, Danny Moss, Sam Brown, Roy Williams, Jim Mullen, Marc Almond, Tommy Whittle, George Melly, Joe Brown, Chas & Dave, The Grid and the Spice Girls.

