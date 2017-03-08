Bix Beiderbecke birthday bash at Bickford, March 13

The legendary jazz musician Bix Beiderbecke will be celebrated by cornetist Mike Davis and his all-star group, the New Wonders, with our popular Bix Beiderbecke Birthday Bash on Monday, March 13, 2017, at 8 p.m. Joining Davis will be Dan Levinson on clarinet, Joe McDonough on trombone, Jared Engel on banjo, Dalton Ridenhour on piano, Jay Rattman on bass saxophone, and Jay Lepley on drums. Bix was born in Davenport, Iowa, on March 10, 1903, and taught himself to play the cornet largely by ear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morristown Green.