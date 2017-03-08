BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Ornette Coleman
Early on in his career, alto saxophonist Ornette Coleman, recorded an album entitled, The Shape of Jazz To Come. It might have seemed like an expression of youthful arrogance- Coleman was 29 at the time- but actually, the title was prophetic.
