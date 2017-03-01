BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Jimmy Garrison
Bassist Jimmy Garrison was the anchor in the classic John Coltrane Quartet, from 1961-\'66, which recorded all of its well- known albums on Impulse. Garrison\'s big, blunt sound, steady time and inventive counter lines were an elemental ingredient in the sound of that famous group.
