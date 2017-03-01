BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: David Fiuczynski
Iconoclastic and prolific jazz-rock guitarist David 'Fuze' Fiuczynski, a jazz player who"doesn't want to play just jazz", has been hailed by the world press as an incredibly inventive guitar hero, who continues to deliver with music that is unclassifiable, challenging and invigorating. An innovative musician who has released nine CD's and a double live DVD, Fuze is best known as the leader of the Screaming Headless Torsos... Read more.
Read more at All About Jazz.
