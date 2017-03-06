BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Dan Papirany
Dan Papirany is an adventurous Jazz pianist, composer who understands and follows the eloquent philosophy that is to play melodic phrases and rich harmonies. Originally starting out as a drummer at seventeen years of age, he discovered the music of Bill Evans and Keith Jarrett\'s piano playing which led him to switch instruments to the piano.
