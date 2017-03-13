BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: B...

BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Bill Frisell

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: All About Jazz

Born in Baltimore, Bill Frisell played clarinet throughout his childhood in Denver, Colorado. His interest in guitar began with his exposure to pop music on the radio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Mar 10 Garyhov 159
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 9 Pieces of a man 43
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar 2 carolyn joynor 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb '17 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb '17 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb '17 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 279,651,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC