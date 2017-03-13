BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Bill Frisell
Born in Baltimore, Bill Frisell played clarinet throughout his childhood in Denver, Colorado. His interest in guitar began with his exposure to pop music on the radio.
