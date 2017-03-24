Bassist Gerald Veasley, Steely Dan tribute added as headliners for ArtsQuest's RiverJazz series
Jazz bass guitarist Gerald Veasley, who had a Top 15 Jazz album and has worked with Teddy Pendergrass, Philip Bailey and more has been added as performers at ArtsQuest's RiverJazz series, it was just announced. Veasley will perform at 8 p.m. June 1 and the Royal Scam at 8 p.m. June 9, both in Musikfest Caf at ArtsQuest Center.
