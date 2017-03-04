Amy Friedl Stoner to Make NYC Debut with Show DREAMCHASER
Amy Friedl Stoner is thrilled to make her NYC debut at The Metropolitan Room with her new show "Dreamchaser". "Dreamchaser" is a look at life -with the love of music leading the way- through the songs of Billy Joe l , Cole Porter , Jason Robert Brown and more.
