Amy Friedl Stoner to Make NYC Debut w...

Amy Friedl Stoner to Make NYC Debut with Show DREAMCHASER

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Amy Friedl Stoner is thrilled to make her NYC debut at The Metropolitan Room with her new show "Dreamchaser". "Dreamchaser" is a look at life -with the love of music leading the way- through the songs of Billy Joe l , Cole Porter , Jason Robert Brown and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Fri ShaBOO 158
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Thu carolyn joynor 1
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 1 John 42
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb 6 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,324,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC