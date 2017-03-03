Allentown JazzFest to be more compact...

Allentown JazzFest to be more compact, but still have talent and surprises, in third year

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Allentown Jazz Fest , which in its second year last year expanded to 10 days, two dozen performances and reached outside the city's downtown, will pull back this year - returning to the five-day schedule it had in its first year and focusing on downtown venues, organizers just announced. But it still will have nearly 20 performances, and top talent, such as former "Tonight Show" drummer Jeff "Tain" Watts, who performed on seven Grammy Award-winning albums, and saxophonist Dave Liebman, a National Endowment of the Arts Lifetime Achievement Award jazz master.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... 11 hr carolyn joynor 1
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Wed John 42
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Feb 24 jaber thernstrap 157
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb 6 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC