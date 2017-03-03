Allentown JazzFest to be more compact, but still have talent and surprises, in third year

Allentown Jazz Fest , which in its second year last year expanded to 10 days, two dozen performances and reached outside the city's downtown, will pull back this year - returning to the five-day schedule it had in its first year and focusing on downtown venues, organizers just announced. But it still will have nearly 20 performances, and top talent, such as former "Tonight Show" drummer Jeff "Tain" Watts, who performed on seven Grammy Award-winning albums, and saxophonist Dave Liebman, a National Endowment of the Arts Lifetime Achievement Award jazz master.

