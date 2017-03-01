'Ain't Misbehavin' at Syracuse Stage celebrates the great jazz pianists
The music conjures images of late night rent parties in Harlem and impromptu "cutting" competitions featuring the finest Jazz pianists of the day: the great James P. Johnson, the incomparable Willie "The Lion" Smith, and the teenage prodigy Thomas Wright Waller, better known as Fats. It was the early days of Jazz when "stride" was the piano style du jour : a skilled practitioner could turn 88 keys into a one-man band, and two hands could be mistaken for "two guys playing piano".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|4 hr
|carolyn joynor
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|John
|42
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Feb 24
|jaber thernstrap
|157
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC