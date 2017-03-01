'Ain't Misbehavin' at Syracuse Stage celebrates the great jazz pianists

The music conjures images of late night rent parties in Harlem and impromptu "cutting" competitions featuring the finest Jazz pianists of the day: the great James P. Johnson, the incomparable Willie "The Lion" Smith, and the teenage prodigy Thomas Wright Waller, better known as Fats. It was the early days of Jazz when "stride" was the piano style du jour : a skilled practitioner could turn 88 keys into a one-man band, and two hands could be mistaken for "two guys playing piano".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.