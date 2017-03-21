A Night of Jazz with Smiti and Adhir ...

A Night of Jazz with Smiti and Adhir at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Get ready for a mesmerising evening as The Piano Man Jazz Club presents the guitar and voice duo set - Smiti Malik and Adhir Ghosh. Mellow music, comfortable setting and company of friends is all you need to tackle the mid-week stress.

Chicago, IL

