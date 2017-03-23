A new jazz age as one becomes four

Wangaratta Jazz and Blues Festival opt for a quartet of artistic directors, including a past radio voice of the region Wangaratta Jazz and Blues Festival opt for a quartet of artistic directors, including a past radio voice of the region FORMER Border radio announcer Frank Davidson is among four artistic directors who will steer this year's Wangaratta Jazz and Blues Festival. Davidson will join Wangaratta performer Scott Solimo in programming the blues line-up, while Melbourne composer Adam Simmons and Sydney bassist Zoe Hauptmann will curate the jazz bill.

