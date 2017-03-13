A fateful decision, a career in jazz ...

A fateful decision, a career in jazz for singer Stacey Kent

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

There are two ways to look at a jazz career you never really planned on: the vagaries of chance or fate intervening. While she was coming of age in the 1970s and early '80s, the singer's older siblings played classics of other genres - Joni Mitchell; Crosby, Stills & Nash; Pink Floyd; Elvis Costello.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Mar 10 Garyhov 159
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 9 Pieces of a man 43
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar 2 carolyn joynor 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb '17 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb '17 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb '17 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,579,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC