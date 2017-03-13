50 Lagos jazz artistes to perform 50 Lagos songs for Lagos @ 50
On the 27th of May 2017 Lagos State will turn 50 years and this milestone has not gone unnoticed by stakeholders in the Jazz community. Inspiro productions, a leading creative industry promotions outfit and organizers of Nigeria's premier Jazz festival - The Lagos International Jazz Festival and her partners are rolling out their drums to be part of this year's Golden Jubilee celebration.
