50 Cover Versions Of 'Stardust' That Are Better Than Bob Dylan's - And Three That Aren't

Pardon us for not losing our minds with excitement over Bob Dylan's much-praised new recording of Hoagy Carmichael's "Stardust," which was released late last week as a preview of Triplicate, his three-album set of American standards that's due out at the end of March. Sure, Dylan has long earned the right to do whatever the hell he wants in a recording studio, whether it's digging into the great American songbook or laying armpit farts over brutal dubstep drops.

