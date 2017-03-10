21 Things You Never Knew About The Wizard of Oz
2. Many of the Wicked Witches' scenes were cut, for fear they'd be too frightening for the audience. 3. Ray Bolger, who played the Scarecrow, was left with deep lines on his face for more than a year thanks to the primitive prosthetic rubber mask he had to wear as part of his costume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Antonio
|46
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Mar 10
|Garyhov
|159
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC