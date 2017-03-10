21 Things You Never Knew About The Wi...

21 Things You Never Knew About The Wizard of Oz

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Southern Accents

2. Many of the Wicked Witches' scenes were cut, for fear they'd be too frightening for the audience. 3. Ray Bolger, who played the Scarecrow, was left with deep lines on his face for more than a year thanks to the primitive prosthetic rubber mask he had to wear as part of his costume.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Sat Antonio 46
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Mar 10 Garyhov 159
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar 2 carolyn joynor 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb '17 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb '17 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb '17 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,485 • Total comments across all topics: 279,680,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC