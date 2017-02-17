William Parker -- I Am Not Your Negro: History Revisited through a Personal Lens
I Am Not Your Negro Narrator: Samuel L. Jackson Director: Raoul Peck Distributor: Velvet Films This electrifying docu-drama invoking the eloquent words and profound personal experience of the great writer James Baldwin brings to life the stormy and transformational period of the Civil Rights movement in a way that is far more vivid than the images many saw on their small TV screens in the 1960s. The images, sound track, Baldwin's words, the fast pace and unrelenting passion conjure up history in a way that few films achieve.
