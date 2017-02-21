Way North jazz quartet performs at Na...

Way North jazz quartet performs at Nanaimo's Lighthouse Bistro

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Way North, which features trumpeter Rebecca Hennessy, performs in Nanaimo at the Lighthouse Bistro and Pub Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The musicians, trumpeter Rebecca Hennessy, bassist Michael Herring, saxophonist Petr Cancura and American drummer Richie Barshay, combine their love of jazz and improvisation with folk and world music. Hennessy is a Toronto trumpeter and composer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb 6 Chris M 23
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Feb 5 El Cacique 39
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jan 31 Costa Mesa 156
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan 23 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
News Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p... Jan '17 Elton Bach 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,890 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC