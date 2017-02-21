Way North jazz quartet performs at Nanaimo's Lighthouse Bistro

Way North, which features trumpeter Rebecca Hennessy, performs in Nanaimo at the Lighthouse Bistro and Pub Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The musicians, trumpeter Rebecca Hennessy, bassist Michael Herring, saxophonist Petr Cancura and American drummer Richie Barshay, combine their love of jazz and improvisation with folk and world music. Hennessy is a Toronto trumpeter and composer.

