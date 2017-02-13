Watch Lady Gaga's Drone-Assisted Hits Medley at Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show
Singer delivered a set of eclectic hits at Super Bowl 51, ending with a dramatic stage jump Lady Gaga delivered an explosive greatest hits medley at the Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show. The pop chameleon tore through "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Telephone," "Just Dance," "Million Reasons" and "Bad Romance," assisted by a stage-full of backing dancers and illuminated by a sky-full of starry drones. Pop spectacles, Janet's nipple, Springsteen's marathon, Left Shark and loads of soul revues - we've seen 'em all Tony Bennett, who collaborated with Gaga on the 2014 jazz album Cheek to Cheek , delivered a brief video intro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|El Cacique
|39
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To...
|Jan 16
|glassonyonpr
|1
|Ohio judges often pick music to mask attorney s...
|Jan 15
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC