Watch Lady Gaga's Drone-Assisted Hits Medley at Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show

Singer delivered a set of eclectic hits at Super Bowl 51, ending with a dramatic stage jump Lady Gaga delivered an explosive greatest hits medley at the Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show. The pop chameleon tore through "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Telephone," "Just Dance," "Million Reasons" and "Bad Romance," assisted by a stage-full of backing dancers and illuminated by a sky-full of starry drones. Pop spectacles, Janet's nipple, Springsteen's marathon, Left Shark and loads of soul revues - we've seen 'em all Tony Bennett, who collaborated with Gaga on the 2014 jazz album Cheek to Cheek , delivered a brief video intro.

