Watch Bryan Ladd Perform Jaco Pastorius, Outkast, and Stevie Wonder Arrangements
Based in New York City, Bryan Ladd has been on the touring and recording circuit for nearly ten years. In addition to leading his own project, Bryan is a member of the electro-soul-jazz group Progger whose 2016 album "Scattering" was just released on Ropeadope Records.
