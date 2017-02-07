UI cellist: 'For many, things have been challenging'
Tomeka Reid's music aims to give 'ways to deal with what's going on in our world,' says the cellist. TOMEKA REID , a University of Illinois doctoral of musical arts degree candidate, will see her new composition, "Present Awareness," have its world premiere Thursday evening at Krannert Center as part of "The Black Composer Speaks" concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|El Cacique
|39
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To...
|Jan 16
|glassonyonpr
|1
|Ohio judges often pick music to mask attorney s...
|Jan 15
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC