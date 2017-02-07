UI cellist: 'For many, things have be...

UI cellist: 'For many, things have been challenging'

Tomeka Reid's music aims to give 'ways to deal with what's going on in our world,' says the cellist. TOMEKA REID , a University of Illinois doctoral of musical arts degree candidate, will see her new composition, "Present Awareness," have its world premiere Thursday evening at Krannert Center as part of "The Black Composer Speaks" concert.

