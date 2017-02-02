Trombone Shorty signs with renowned j...

Trombone Shorty signs with renowned jazz label Blue Note

Following a streak on Verve Records, Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews has joined venerable jazz label Blue Note Records with plans for a 2017 release - his 10th studio album - in April. Andrews' last album, 2013's Say That to Say This , followed acclaimed releases For True and Backatown, all on the Verve Forcecast imprint.

