Trombone Shorty signs with renowned jazz label Blue Note

Following a streak on Verve Records, Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews has joined venerable jazz label Blue Note Records with plans for a 2017 release - his 10th studio album - in April. Andrews' last album, 2013's Say That to Say This , followed acclaimed releases For True and Backatown, all on the Verve Forcecast imprint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.