Tonight in L.V.: Bruce Harper Big Band + Elisa Fiorillo, 'Mondays...

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS How will they all fit onstage at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts? Bruce Harper Big Band and vocalist Elisa Fiorillo will somehow pull it off for their Big Band Era jazz. Drummer Bruce has performed for Joan Rivers, Chuck Berry, Don Rickles and more.Mark Shunock's "Mondays Dark" charity shows start February with "Send Me on Vacation" benefiting Las Vegas breast cancer survivors.

