Thundercat releases third album 'Drunk' on Brainfeeder

Thundercat may be one of the world's greatest bass players, a singular voice at the forefront of the modern jazz movement and one of the primary colors Kendrick Lamar used when crafting his opus "To Pimp a Butterfly," but before all of these things he is a pure neckbeard. His music draws from a spectrum of influences so broad and disparate they could have only been parsed from hours of web surfing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.