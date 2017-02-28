The Royal Conservatory of Music Sets April 2017 Lineup with Jazz, Classics, Family Concerts and More
The Royal Conservatory of Music has announced its April lineup, featuring: TD Jazz: The Art of the Trio with Jason Moran and The Bandwagon & Alexander Brown Trio; Monsieur Perin, Patricia Cano, and Rosanne Cash in the Quiet Please, There's a Lady on Stage concert series; two "only in Koerner Hall" concerts celebrating Canada 150 - Alex Cuba and Friends and Raoul and The Big Time "Down in the Delta"; classical music concerts with the returns of Louis Lortie and Les Violons du Roy with Philippe Jaroussky; and a debut by the Montrose Trio & Friends.
