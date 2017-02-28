The Royal Conservatory of Music Sets ...

The Royal Conservatory of Music Sets April 2017 Lineup with Jazz, Classics, Family Concerts and More

The Royal Conservatory of Music has announced its April lineup, featuring: TD Jazz: The Art of the Trio with Jason Moran and The Bandwagon & Alexander Brown Trio; Monsieur Perin, Patricia Cano, and Rosanne Cash in the Quiet Please, There's a Lady on Stage concert series; two "only in Koerner Hall" concerts celebrating Canada 150 - Alex Cuba and Friends and Raoul and The Big Time "Down in the Delta"; classical music concerts with the returns of Louis Lortie and Les Violons du Roy with Philippe Jaroussky; and a debut by the Montrose Trio & Friends.

