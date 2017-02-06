the Judy Garland Show Channel Comes t...

the Judy Garland Show Channel Comes to StreamNet.TV ft. Streisand, Minnelli & More

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

LAStreamNet.TV is adding 26 one hour episodes of THE Judy Garland SHOW Channel to its platform. This historic collection of 26 one-hour-long episodes includes an unprecedented list of guests including Barbra Streisand , Mickey Rooney , Count Basie , Lena Horne , Tony Bennett , Ethel Merman , Bob Newhart , Donald O'Connor, Peggy Lee , Steve Allen , Jane Powell , Peter Lawford , Vic Damone , Jack Jones , and Garland's daughter Liza Minnelli , among others.

