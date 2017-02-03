The Best in Jazz: Theo Bleckmann, Keith Jarrett, and More
Welcome to the first dispatch from our new monthly jazz column, The Best in Jazz, where we will offer you the best of what's ahead with jazz concerts and performances in and around New York, highlighting one stand-out show in particular in an in-depth interview. As Trump's radical agenda puts federal funding for the arts at its greatest risk in generations, it's important to maintain a firm stance of support behind this most original American music that still boldly serves as an enduring tool of education and enjoyment for the ages.
