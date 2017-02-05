Super Producers DJ Premier and Questlove React To Death Of Influential Musician David Axelrod

Axelrod was a legendary A&R man for Capitol Records in the 60s, where he helped develop the music of a number of black musicians including Lou Rawls, Jimmy Witherspoon and Cannonball Adderle, who recorded "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy," which is one of the biggest jazz hits of all of time." "So sad to hear about the passing of musician/composer #DavidAxelrod.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.