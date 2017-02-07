Sting to be honoured with prestigious Polar Music Prize
The English musician has been chosen as one of the 2017 recipients of Sweden's biggest music award, alongside American jazz legend Wayne Shorter. Sting, 65, said: "I am honoured to receive the Polar Music Prize and to join past recipients who I have long admired and respected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|El Cacique
|39
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To...
|Jan 16
|glassonyonpr
|1
|Ohio judges often pick music to mask attorney s...
|Jan 15
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC