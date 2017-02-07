Sting to be honoured with prestigious...

Sting to be honoured with prestigious Polar Music Prize

12 hrs ago

The English musician has been chosen as one of the 2017 recipients of Sweden's biggest music award, alongside American jazz legend Wayne Shorter. Sting, 65, said: "I am honoured to receive the Polar Music Prize and to join past recipients who I have long admired and respected.

