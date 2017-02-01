Star-packed Berlin film fest promises laughs in dark times

Penelope Cruz, Hugh Jackman, Catherine Deneuve, Richard Gere and Robert Pattinson are among the high-wattage stars due on the red carpet at the Berlin film festival, organizers said on Jan. 31 as they revealed the lineup. The 67th Berlinale is the first major cinema showcase in Europe each year and presents nearly 400 productions from around the world.

