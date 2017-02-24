So It Is: a Cuban-inspired album from...

So It Is: a Cuban-inspired album from the astounding Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Announced today: So It Is , a new album of Cuban-inspired jazz from the monumentally amazing Preservation Hall Jazz Band , due out on April 21. Available today: Santiago , an instrumental track from the album that will MAKE YOU DANCE. Art-rock mastermind Dave Sitek produced the album, their second featuring all original material.

