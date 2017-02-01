Sean Jones Quartet joins SLC Jazz series
The Sean Jones Quartet will step on the stage Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center for its first performance in the Jazz SLC series. "Every season we like to bring one or two artists into the series that our patrons might not have seen or heard before," Hanks said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To...
|Jan 16
|glassonyonpr
|1
|Ohio judges often pick music to mask attorney s...
|Jan 15
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Jan 15
|Pieces of a man
|38
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec '16
|The Counselor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC