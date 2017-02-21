Saxophonist Ronald Carter to perform at TJC Jazz Festival
Saxophonist Ronald Carter will be featured at the TJC Jazz Festival on March 2 and 3 at Liberty Hall, in Tyler. Ronald Carter, a saxophone player who has performed with Lou Rawls and The Temptations, will headline the annual TJC Jazz Festival, the college announced.
