Roni Ben-Hur Celebrates Baden Powell and Thelonious Monk at Jazz at Kitano

Guitarist, Roni Ben-Hur celebrates the music of two iconic musicians who had a major influence on his style, Brazilian guitarist and composer, Beden Powell, on February 17, and the high priest of jazz, Thelonious Monk, on February 18. For these two nights, Roni assembled a top flight quartet featuring the lyrical Steve Nelson on vibes, soulful bassist, Santi Debriano, and two separate drummers for each night, Helio Schiavo, who toured and recored with Baden Powell for over a decade, and Le Roy Williams , who started his career as a member of Thelonious Monk's quartet. In these two concerts, Roni introduces a fresh and personal take on the music of Powell and Monk, while keeping a direct link to their original intent.

