Roni Ben-Hur Celebrates Baden Powell ...

Roni Ben-Hur Celebrates Baden Powell and Thelonious Monk at Jazz at Kitano

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Guitarist, Roni Ben-Hur celebrates the music of two iconic musicians who had a major influence on his style, Brazilian guitarist and composer, Beden Powell, on February 17, and the high priest of jazz, Thelonious Monk, on February 18. For these two nights, Roni assembled a top flight quartet featuring the lyrical Steve Nelson on vibes, soulful bassist, Santi Debriano, and two separate drummers for each night, Helio Schiavo, who toured and recored with Baden Powell for over a decade, and Le Roy Williams , who started his career as a member of Thelonious Monk's quartet. In these two concerts, Roni introduces a fresh and personal take on the music of Powell and Monk, while keeping a direct link to their original intent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) 15 hr robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb 6 Chris M 23
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Feb 5 El Cacique 39
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jan 31 Costa Mesa 156
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan 23 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
News Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p... Jan 21 Elton Bach 1
Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To... Jan 16 glassonyonpr 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,599 • Total comments across all topics: 278,787,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC