Rhiannon Giddens' 'Freedom Highway' offers rootsy relevance

The voices of slaves and survivors, resilient African Americans and women wrenched from their children run through these 12 songs, from the blues-bluegrass slave ballad "At the Purchaser's Option" to the rap-funk track "Better Get It Right the First Time," a lament for lives lost at the hands of the police.

