Pete Hurt will be tonight's special guest at Black Lion Jazz in Hay
SAXOPHONIST, composer and band-leader Pete Hurt, is one of the great unsung heroes of British jazz. A UK musician with an international reputation Hurt played with George Russell's Living Time Orchestra and with the Carla Bley Very Big Band, and tonight he makes his first visit to Black Lion Jazz in the Old Black Lion in Hay -on-Wye.
