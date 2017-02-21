Out & About: 32nd Heart 'n' Soul of J...

Out & About: 32nd Heart 'n' Soul of Jazz - February 017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Pilot

A night of smooth, cool jazz with a soft beat, mellow tones and a little bit of humor thrown in describes the Heart 'n' Soul of Jazz event on Saturday, Feb. 11. This 32nd annual jazz concert, presented by the Arts Council of Moore County, featured guitarist, vocalist, recording artist and bandleader John Pizzarelli in the Cardinal Ballroom of the Pinehurst Resort. Pizzarelli's backup musicians to play the classic standards, and late-night ballads for the appreciative audience, included drummer Kevin Kanner, bass player Paul Keller, and Konrad Paszkudzki on the piano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Fri jaber thernstrap 157
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb 6 Chris M 23
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Feb 5 El Cacique 39
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
News Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p... Jan '17 Elton Bach 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,155,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC