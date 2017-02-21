Out & About: 32nd Heart 'n' Soul of Jazz - February 017

A night of smooth, cool jazz with a soft beat, mellow tones and a little bit of humor thrown in describes the Heart 'n' Soul of Jazz event on Saturday, Feb. 11. This 32nd annual jazz concert, presented by the Arts Council of Moore County, featured guitarist, vocalist, recording artist and bandleader John Pizzarelli in the Cardinal Ballroom of the Pinehurst Resort. Pizzarelli's backup musicians to play the classic standards, and late-night ballads for the appreciative audience, included drummer Kevin Kanner, bass player Paul Keller, and Konrad Paszkudzki on the piano.

