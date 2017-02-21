Oscars: 'La La Land,' Just How Musical Is It Really?
La La Land , which arrives at tonight's Oscar ceremonies with 14 nominations, proudly pays homage to the classic movie musicals of the genre's golden age. It's hard to watch Damien Chazelle's jazzy work without hearkening back to the films of Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, and Gene Kelly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Fri
|jaber thernstrap
|157
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan '17
|Elton Bach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC