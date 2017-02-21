New songwriting contest, music fest at Delgado Community Col
The contest, the festival March 31 and April 1, and associated master classes all are free, thanks to sponsors, said music professor Jesse Boyd. The festival will be at the City Park campus, with performers including the two songwriting contest winners, Delgado jazz groups, Anders Osborne and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Fri
|jaber thernstrap
|157
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan '17
|Elton Bach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC