New Orleans Jazz floods Covington church in January

The Dynamic Les DeMerle Band with vocalist Bonnie Eisele and Don Vappie and the Creole Jazz Serenader with lead vocalist Quiana Lynell kicked off "Jazz in January," a three-day public music series that recently came to Christ Church in Covington. The afore mentioned musicians headlined Friday's lineup.

