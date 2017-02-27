New look announced for this summer's Jazz by the Sea festival
GET ready to swing this summer as the new look Jazz by The Sea Festival looks set to be bigger and better than ever. Attracting popular jazz musicians to Dorset for one week, the festival opens on Sunday, June 11 with a family jazz concert at Lighthouse, Poole, hosted by BBC Radio 2's Clare Teal with the Guy Barker Big Band and guests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Feb 24
|jaber thernstrap
|157
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan '17
|Elton Bach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC