New look announced for this summer's Jazz by the Sea festival

11 hrs ago

GET ready to swing this summer as the new look Jazz by The Sea Festival looks set to be bigger and better than ever. Attracting popular jazz musicians to Dorset for one week, the festival opens on Sunday, June 11 with a family jazz concert at Lighthouse, Poole, hosted by BBC Radio 2's Clare Teal with the Guy Barker Big Band and guests.

