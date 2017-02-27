New in the KUCI Jazz Library

The compositions are deeply engaging and the ensemble beautifully supports Zilber's intensely personal voice on tenor and soprano saxes. The tunes are homages to other jazz greats, Wayne Shorter, Michael Brecker,Sonny Rollins, Joe Henderson Dave Liebman, John Coltrane and Paul Desmond, but while they sometimes mirror the feel of these artists, they are not derivative.

