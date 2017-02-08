Neon-Medeski Supergroup To Make Debut...

Neon-Medeski Supergroup To Make Debut In New Orleans During Jazz Fest

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

You can always count on the clubs of New Orleans to host interesting collaborations during Jazz Fest and one such pairing will take place at One Eyed Jacks on April 30. On that night, keyboardist John Medeski and bassist MonoNeon will front an impressive crew for the debut of Neon-Medeski . MonoNeon is one of the last musicians to perform with Prince as he recorded an album with The Purple One ahead of the icon's final public performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb 6 Chris M 23
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Feb 5 El Cacique 39
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jan 31 Costa Mesa 156
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan 23 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
News Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p... Jan 21 Elton Bach 1
Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To... Jan 16 glassonyonpr 1
News Ohio judges often pick music to mask attorney s... Jan 15 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC