Neon-Medeski Supergroup To Make Debut In New Orleans During Jazz Fest
You can always count on the clubs of New Orleans to host interesting collaborations during Jazz Fest and one such pairing will take place at One Eyed Jacks on April 30. On that night, keyboardist John Medeski and bassist MonoNeon will front an impressive crew for the debut of Neon-Medeski . MonoNeon is one of the last musicians to perform with Prince as he recorded an album with The Purple One ahead of the icon's final public performances.
