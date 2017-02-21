Nanaimo musicians honour jazz's first recording with anniversary concert
He discovered that the first recording was created on Feb. 26, 1917 by five New Orleans musicians at the Victor Recording Studio in New York. The group created the recordings Dixie Jass Band One-Step on side A and Livery Stable Blues on side B. "I thought wouldn't it be great to have a concert on that day," said Homzy, about the 100th anniversary of the recording.
