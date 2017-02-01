Museum to feature art from Elmhurst College Jazz Festival

Thanks to a collaboration between the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival and the Elmhurst Art Museum , the art museum will exhibit a collection of drawings and paintings commemorating the acclaimed collegiate jazz festival as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. For the last half century, the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival -- which runs Feb. 23-26 this year -- has welcomed the industry's top professional musicians and some of the nation's best college bands to perform on the Elmhurst College campus.

