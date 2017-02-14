MU School of Music to host 48th Annua...

MU School of Music to host 48th Annual Winter Jazz Fest

Read more: Tri-County News

Longtime veteran trombonist of Saturday Night Live Steve Turre and regular Ellis Marsalis Band trumpeter Ashlin Parker will be special guests during the Marshall University School of Music's 48th Annual Winter Jazz Festival Feb. 16-18. The festival's daily concerts will begin at 7 p.m. in Smith Recital Hall on Marshall's Huntington campus, while the special guests will perform with the Marshall University Faculty Jazz Combo on Friday and the Jazz I Ensemble on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

