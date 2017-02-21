Mt. Boucherie jazz group wins in Idaho
A group of musicians from Mt. Boucherie Secondary travelled stateside and hit all the right notes at the 2017 Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Fri
|jaber thernstrap
|157
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan '17
|Elton Bach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC